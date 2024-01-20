Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $19.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Cryoport Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

About Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

