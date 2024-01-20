Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $19.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
