CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after buying an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

