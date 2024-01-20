DA Davidson Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

