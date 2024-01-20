Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.54 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

