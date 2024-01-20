Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

