Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $147.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FANG opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 69,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.