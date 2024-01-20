Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

