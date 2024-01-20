Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $146.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

