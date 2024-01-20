DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $63.20 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

