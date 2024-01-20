DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 17,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 33,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 162,242 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.