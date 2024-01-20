DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 17,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 33,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
