DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 17,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 33,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 162,242 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

