DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,732.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 429,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

