DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

