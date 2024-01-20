DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 438.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get DZS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DZS

DZS Trading Up 6.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. DZS has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DZS by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DZS by 166.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS

(Get Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.