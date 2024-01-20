eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.64. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

