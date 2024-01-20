Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.53.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.19 and a one year high of C$18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

