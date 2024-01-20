Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 20,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 88,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

