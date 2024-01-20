Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $103.59 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.34.

View Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.