Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 18,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

