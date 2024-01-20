Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Set at C$8.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) received a C$8.00 target price from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. Also, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock worth $385,397.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

