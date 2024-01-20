Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

