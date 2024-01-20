Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will earn $19.60 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.25.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PD opened at C$74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

