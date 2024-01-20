Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

