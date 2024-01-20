Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $17.61 on Friday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

