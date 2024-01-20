EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EVERTEC by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

