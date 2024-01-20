Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

FERG opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $194.13. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

