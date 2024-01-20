Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.40. 18,407 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

