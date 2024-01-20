Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,296 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,700 shares of company stock worth $29,931,732. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $481.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $556.28 and its 200 day moving average is $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

