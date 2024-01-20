Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,112 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Generac by 9,462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

