Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 339 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

