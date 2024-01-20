Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,894 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1,011.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 746.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

