Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CHD opened at $96.93 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

