Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AL opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

