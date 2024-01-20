Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $187.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

