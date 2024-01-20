Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

