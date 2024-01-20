Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VDC opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $188.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

