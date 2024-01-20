Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,499,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,397,000 after buying an additional 277,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 1,908,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

