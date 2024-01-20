Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $216.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.27 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

