Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 957.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,610,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,610,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

