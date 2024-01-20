Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,249,463 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $21,882,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $3,448,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in StoneCo by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $24,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.44. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $18.60.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

