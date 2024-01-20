Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.1 %

ING Groep stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.