Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.27 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 79,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 456,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $399,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.34 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

