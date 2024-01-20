Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $120.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $120.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.