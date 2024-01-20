Fifth Third Bancorp Has $929,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $59.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

