Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of AME opened at $161.93 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

