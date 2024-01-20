Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Report on CPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.