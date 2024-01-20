Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,326 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.