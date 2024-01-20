Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

