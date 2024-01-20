Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

SYF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.