Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 79 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.