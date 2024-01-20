Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 927 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 982,637 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

WY stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.